ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $825,460.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $825,460.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010046 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00234321 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,663,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

