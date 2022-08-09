Router Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.42 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and $15.42 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00016394 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,090,931 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

