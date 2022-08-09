Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.03. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

