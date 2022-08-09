Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

