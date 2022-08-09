Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $203,378.53 and approximately $383.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 145.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

