RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

RPS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at 1.30 on Tuesday. RPS Group has a one year low of 1.19 and a one year high of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.20.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

