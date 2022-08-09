Rune Price Up 83.4% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Rune has a total market cap of $530,545.75 and approximately $6,227.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.25 or 0.00168455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

