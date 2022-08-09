Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.49 Million

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and $88,000.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

