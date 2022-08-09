Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

RSI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,491. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

