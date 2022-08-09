Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

