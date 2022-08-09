Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

SAFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Safran has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

