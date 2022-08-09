Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,764,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

