Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.20. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after acquiring an additional 266,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,395,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 43.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.