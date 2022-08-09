Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

