Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.67.
Saputo Stock Down 0.2 %
SAP opened at C$33.91 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 51.38.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
