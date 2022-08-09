Sarcophagus Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $6,803.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
