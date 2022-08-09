Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (XLA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Scala has a market capitalization of $570,011.25 and $252.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.