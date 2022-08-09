Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $44.95.
In related news, Director Amir Nashat bought 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
