Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amir Nashat bought 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.