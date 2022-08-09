Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Trimmed by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

