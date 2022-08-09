Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Increased by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. 8,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

