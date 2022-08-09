Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. 6,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,990. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

