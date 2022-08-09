Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after buying an additional 1,118,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after buying an additional 796,051 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.