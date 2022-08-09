Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 21,312 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.