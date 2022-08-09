Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,275,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.51.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

