Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.68 and a 200 day moving average of $290.06. The firm has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

