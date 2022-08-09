Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

