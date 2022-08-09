Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,523 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

