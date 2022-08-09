Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 628.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,243 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,019,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,810.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 432,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 674,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 363,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

