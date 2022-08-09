Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

