Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,953 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

