Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,569 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

