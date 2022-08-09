Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,849 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.20% of Open Text worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 114.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.