Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.86. 636,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,753. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.47 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.09.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

