Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Scully Royalty stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.60% of Scully Royalty worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.