Seascape Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 78,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 706,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 979,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 20,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

