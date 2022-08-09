SEEN Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $533,772.85 and approximately $300.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SEEN has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com.

SEEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

