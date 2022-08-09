Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $35.86 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $35.86 million and $2.63 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

