Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,959 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.23. 94,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

