Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 7,073 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,903,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,427. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

