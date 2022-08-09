Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,819,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

