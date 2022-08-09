Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.92. 168,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

