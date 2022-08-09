Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

