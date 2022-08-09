Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.95. 32,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

