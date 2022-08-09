Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

