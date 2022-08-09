Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

