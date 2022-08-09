Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 956 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.