Sepio Capital LP Acquires 1,650 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

