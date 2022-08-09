Sepio Capital LP Acquires 226 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

