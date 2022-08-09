Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

