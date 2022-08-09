Sepio Capital LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

